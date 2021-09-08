Click to share this via email

North West is keeping mom Kim Kardashian honest.

While taking to her Instagram story to show off some new makeup goodies, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s eldest daughter, North, 8, interrupted to call Kardashian out.

“Why do you talk different?” the youngster asked her mom.

As Kardashian continued to film, she replied, “Why do I talk different for what?”

After insisted she is the “same human being” and doesn’t “talk different,” North proved her wrong.

“GUUUyyyS!” North said as her mom. “So today I got this newww maaaaask, and these new bronzers, I got thisss.”

Kardashian’s niece, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, was also with the pair and agreed with North.

“This is how it’s going,” the SKIMS designer captioned the clip.