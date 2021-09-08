Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood are bringing their duet “If I Didn’t Love You” to life.

The brand new music video for the epic track shows the country superstars as they head to Nashville’s iconic Schermerhorn Symphony Center to perform the track. It also captured the tension of a relationship gone wrong.

“If I didn’t love you I’d be good by now/ I’d be better than barely getting by somehow/ Yeah it would be easy not miss you/ Wonder about who’s with you/ Turn the want you off/ Whenever I want to/ If I didn’t love you,” they sing on the chorus.

“If I Didn’t Love You” is Aldean’s second single from his upcoming 10th studio album.

“Carrie was made for this song, but also for this video,” Aldean said of the clip. “I’m glad that she was down to get together to make it…it’s something that turned out a little outside of what I’d normally do, which is always cool.”

“We were pretty close to finishing up this album, but this song came in and we knew we had to record it,” he continued. “I went ahead and put my vocals down while we asked Carrie in the meantime. Luckily she loved the song and it was kind of like a rocket from there. She did her thing like only Carrie can…and I don’t know how, but she made it sound even better than what we expected. It’s a really special song to start this album.”