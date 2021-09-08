Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant.

According to the Oscar-winner’s rep, the actress, 31, and her husband, Cooke Maroney, 37, are expecting their first child together.

Lawrence’s rep confirmed the happy baby news to People on Wednesday. No other details were shared.

The couple, who wed in 2019, were first linked in June 2018. The following February, Lawrence was spotted with a huge diamond ring on that finger.

The pair officially tied the knot on Oct. 19, 2019, in Rhode Island with celebrity pals including Adele, Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Nicole Richie, Ashley Olsen, Sienna Miller and more in attendance.

A source close to Lawrence and Maroney previously told ET that the pair are excited to start a family together.

“They both want children and have been discussing starting a family,” the source told the outlet in June 2019. “Their families truly believe they are meant to be; his family loves her family and vice versa, so their parents are excited. Their parents get along so well and are all looking forward to big family get-togethers.”

Congratulations to the happy couple.