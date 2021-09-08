Click to share this via email

WWE star Paul “Triple H” Levesque is at home recovering after undergoing a heart procedure.

On Wednesday, in a statement shared on Twitter, the sports entertainment company confirmed that the star’s surgery was successful.

“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event,” the statement read.

Adding, “The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.”

The procedure comes just a year after Levesque celebrated 25 years with WWE. He currently serves as the WWE executive vice president of global talent strategy and development.

Before joining WWE’s business side, Levesque held the company’s world heavyweight championship, intercontinental championship, along with several other titles and accolades.