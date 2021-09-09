Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel travelled to the “Cinderella” premiere in style.

The trio joined James Corden for a special “Carpool Karaoke” segment, belting out tracks like “Mamma Mia!”, “Defying Gravity” and “Let It Go”.

It didn’t take long before Menzel was discussing that viral 2014 Oscars moment where John Travolta called her “Adele Dazeem” while introducing her to the stage for her “Frozen” performance.

Menzel said while chatting to Cabello, Porter and Corden: “First I felt really sorry for myself, like Meryl Streep’s out there, this is my big break and he just f**ked up my name.

“I was so nervous, I had meditated on this moment, I was gonna sing to my son to put perspective on everything, and then that happened and it all went out the window!”

She added of how she feels about it now, “It was the greatest thing that ever happened to me.”

Menzel said of Travolta’s reaction to the whole thing, “He’s written so many nice apologetic emails, sent flowers, he’s so kind, and to make up for it he would fly wherever at this point.

“And I always just say, ‘No worries, because it was the best thing that ever happened to me!'”

Cabello also discussed Shawn Mendes’ reaction to her “Cinderella” role, how she prepared for their dates at the beginning, and more, while Porter gushed about what it meant to him to play the fairy godmother.

“Cinderella” is now on Prime Video Canada.