Drew Barrymore recently had a “surreal” moment with her daughter Frankie and Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg directed one of Barrymore’s first films, “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial”, in which the actress was seven — Frankie’s current age.

Barrymore explained on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” how the director was a father figure to her. The pair had dinner recently, and Spielberg had a special request for Frankie.

“He said, ‘Frankie, I want you to say this line: “Alligators in the sewers” [from the movie].’ And she did. And then he looked at me like, ‘Yep, she’s got it.’ And it was so surreal to me, to have that circle-of-life moment. It was so trippy.

“It was a moment where I was like, ‘I can’t believe Steven’s directing my daughter at the same age, this is just so surreal.’”

Despite the success of “E.T.”, the actress, who is also mom to daughter Olive, 8, said her kids actually prefer some of her other movies.

“They love ’50 First Dates’ and ‘Ever After’,” Barrymore said.

“For some reason they were at the wrong ages for ‘E.T.’, they weren’t in. But I want to show them now to see if it was just an age thing.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.