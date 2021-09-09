Kristen Stewart says she got a spooky “sign-off” from Princess Diana while making the biopic “Spencer”.

The actress plays the late royal in the flick, which takes place over three days during the 1991 Christmas break, when Diana was staying at Sandringham House and looking to break free from her marriage to Prince Charles.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the reporter mentions that Diana communes with the ghost of Anne Boleyn in the film.

When asked if she’s ever had any paranormal encounters, Stewart shares: “No. But I felt some spooky, spiritual feelings making this movie. Even if I was just fantasizing.

“I felt like there were moments where I kind of got the sign-off. It’s scary to tell a story about someone who’s not alive anymore and who already felt so invaded. I never wanted to feel like we were invading anything, just that we were kind of adding to the multiplicity of a beautiful thing.”

Stewart says, “[Diana] felt so alive to me when I was making this movie, even if it’s all between the ears and it was just a fantasy of mine.

“But there were moments where my body and mind would forget she was dead. And suddenly, I would just have an image of what happened. And remember who she left behind. And I was amazed by the renewed emotion.

“Every single time. Maybe two or three times a week, I would just fully break down about the fact that she had died. I just could not come to terms with it, because I was fighting to keep her alive every single day.”

She continues, “Our movie is dramatized as hell. It’s condensed into three days. It feels like a ballet to me. But it was still a fight to keep her alive every day, and so remembering that she was dead was just absolutely lacerating.

“It just destroyed me constantly. And that itself felt spiritual… there were times where I was like, ‘Oh, God,’ almost like she was trying to break through. It was weird. And amazing. I’ve never felt anything like it in my life.”

“Spencer”, directed by Pablo Larraín, received praise from critics after its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It also aired at Telluride Film Festival.