Pete Davidson detailed that “Saturday Night Live” fall with his friend Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show”.

Davidson recalled how Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, had bruised his coccyx that week and had been carrying around a little tushy pillow. The rapper then asked Davidson to do something “silly” at the end of “SNL”, which the comedian wasn’t sure about.

Davidson told Fallon, “I was like, ‘Or, you know, you could just enjoy the moment and clap.’ He was like, ‘No, we’ll think of something, I’m going to pick you up.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know if you should do that it’s a crowded stage. We should just clap.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, you’re right.’

“And he got really excited and he went to pick me up. And he forgot that he had a bruised coccyx. So he went to pick me up, and then, he couldn’t go up, so he just started to slowly tilt back and he went, ‘Oh, no.’ And it was such a slow fall, we had time for him to go ‘Oh, no,’ and I went, ‘You’re a f**king moron.'”

The actor revealed he received about 40 texts from people asking if he was still alive.

Davidson has been promoting his upcoming 9/11 anniversary special with Jon Stewart, “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration”.

The show will raise money for charities benefitting 9/11 victims and their families.

Stewart surprised Davidson during a game of “Wheel of Opinions” using an “opinion topic generator.”

The star was asked which was the worse phrase: “I went glamping” or “I’m hangry,” before Stewart popped up on the screen.

“For God’s sake, everybody knows glamping!” Stewart insisted as Davidson questioned what the word meant. “Everybody knows what glamping is! Hold on, let me put my glasses on so I look like my opinions are smarter. I’m at work. I’m still at work. You know, Peter, somebody has to make a living in this household and it’s me! He comes home, he eats the peanut butter, he drinks the milk, [and] he doesn’t pay.”

“Here’s one opinion you may not know, I love Pete Davidson,” the comedian added.