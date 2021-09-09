Click to share this via email

Neo and company wake up after an 18-year slumber in the new trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections”.

Fans of “The Matrix” woke up Thursday to an exciting surprise: a nearly three-minute-long trailer for the fourth instalment in the main film franchise. It succeeds “The Matrix” (1999), “The Matrix Reloaded” (2003), and “The Matrix Revolutions” (2003).

“I’ve had dreams that weren’t just dreams,” Reeves says early in the trailer. “Am I crazy?”

“From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre,” Warner Bros. Pictures says. “The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.”

Reuniting with Reeves and Moss are Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt.

“The Matrix Resurrections” – Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

An exciting roster of new faces also joins the franchise: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Aquaman”), Jessica Henwick (“Game of Thrones”), Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Priyanka Chopra (“The White Tiger”), among others.

“The Matrix Resurrections” premieres Dec. 22 in theatres and on the HBO Max streaming service.