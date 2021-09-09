Cindy Crawford is still thirsty for a Pepsi nearly two decades later.

Crawford, 55, recreated her iconic Pepsi ad from 1992 to raise money for cancer research. The supermodel rocked the classic white tank top and denim jean shorts, and even enlisted the same hair stylist, Peter Savic, who did her hair in the original commercial.

Crawford and photographer David Yarrow returned to Halfway House, the location of the original photo shoot, for this updated take.

“It’s always a pleasure and a thrill to work with my friend David Yarrow and even more so when it’s for a good cause,” Crawford captioned the Instagram post, in part. “We returned back to the original Halfway House… in hopes of raising funds for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison Wisconsin where my brother was treated for leukemia.

“We’ve already raised $1 million for the cause,” she continued. “I think we nailed it! Such a fun day –– I can’t wait to show you more.”



Crawford’s celebrity friends were blown away by the recreated snapshot.

“Truly gorgeous! And for a great cause,” wrote actress Reese Witherspoon. Mario Lopez commented, “Awesome”.