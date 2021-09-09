Beck and Marissa Ribisi have finalized their divorce.

The singer, whose full name is Beck David Hansen, first filed for divorce from Ribisi in February 2019 after they tied the knot in 2004.

According to court documents obtained by People, the pair have a “difference of opinion” as to when exactly they called it quits, with Beck stating June 2017 while Ribisi said it was February 2019.

Beck and Ribisi were said to have had a prenuptial agreement to have joint legal custody of their two children, son Cosimo, 17, and daughter Tuesday, 14.

According to the docs, the musician has been ordered to pay Ribisi $18,169 a month in spousal support, as well as 13 per cent of his income for anything over his annual gross cash flow of $1.74 million and less than $3 million, People reports.

The “Loser” hitmaker must also pay his ex $14,531 a month in child support, plus an additional nine per cent for anything earned over his annual income.

Beck and the “Dazed and Confused” actress are also splitting their possessions, with Beck getting 10 different properties across California, Tennessee, and Arkansas, a 2013 Mercedes-Benz, gold coins and more than two dozen pieces of art, including four original Banksys.

Ribisi will get a property in California, a 2014 Honda Odyssey, and five Banksy pieces. She will also take an Andy Warhol original titled “Sam, Sam”.

Beck has also been ordered to pay Ribisi a $500,000 equalization payment for all other property issues at a rate of $21,000 a month until it’s paid in full.

Becks’ mother, Bibbe Hansen, was thought to have been a “Warhol superstar” and was part of a clique of New York City personalities promoted by Warhol during the 1960s and early 1970s, the Sydney Morning Herald previously reported.