Jennifer Lopez’s mom is “The Tonight Show” number one fan, and Jimmy Fallon is the number one fan of Lopez’s mom.

Fallon recently appeared on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” and revealed just how amazing Lupe Rodriguez, JLo’s mom, is as an audience member.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Mom Makes Hilarious Cameo In Ben Affleck’s Ad

“You know who comes a lot is Lupe Lopez. Jennifer Lopez’s mom,” Fallon told Cohen on Wednesday’s episode. “Loves the show. Comes even when Jennifer’s not on, she just comes to watch.

“So we put a plaque for her cause I was like, I love, I love seeing her. She makes me feel happy,” he continued. “I love my Lupe. She goes ‘any Chris, if any, Chris is booked. I want to come on.’ So Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, any Chris, she’s in the audience.”

Fallon also reflected on what he learned most from working with Tina Fey on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

“I think the number one thing is that hard work pays off,” he said. “And like, if you put in the time, it will pay off. She would be typing. I would leave ‘SNL’, leave the office, like maybe five in the morning on the writing night. And she’d still be there.”

RELATED: Coach Enlists Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss And More For Rogue Bag

“Just like a ski hat on her head, typing something, eating a veggie Subway sandwich. That was her sandwich was veggie,” he added. “I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m going home.’ And she’s like, ‘I know, go.’ But she was the head writer. So that was her job. But to stay up all night.”

JLo’s mom is a celebrity favourite and recently appeared in Ben Affleck’s sports betting ad.