Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are hitting the road once again.

The pair are heading on a road trip through Santa Barbara, dubbed “The OG Chronicles: Joy Ride”, to surprise some of their famous pals.

The multi-stop adventure takes place 15 years after they drove from Santa Barbara to New York City in a red Chevy Impala.

Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King. Credit: HUY DOAN

Their 2006 cross-country road trip was captured for “The Oprah Winfrey Show” at the time and included a notorious Celine Dion singalong and the crashing of two weddings.

Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King. Credit: HUY DOAN

The first episode of the three-part series is now live on OprahDaily.com with two more episodes dropping on Thursday, September 16, before the finale airs on Sept. 23.

Part one includes Winfrey and King surprising some “Oprah Insider” members, as well as King explaining why she’s in the driver’s seat for the trip.

Winfrey also reveals when she’s been the most annoyed with King and why for Winfrey, her partner Stedman Graham liking King was a non-negotiable: “Husbands and boyfriends come and go. Best friends last forever.”

Give the trailer a watch in the clip above.