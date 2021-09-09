After dropping her smash hit “Skin” earlier this year, Sabrina Carpenter is back with her latest single “Skinny Dipping”.

“Skinny Dipping” explores a new side to Carpenter’s craft, telling the story of running into a past lover and instead of dwelling on the past, letting go and just existing in the present. With lyrics such as, “If we could take it all off and just еxist, and skinny dipping, water under the bridge,” it’s clear to see that the songstress has grown a lot since being caught up in that Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo love triangle drama earlier this year. The former Disney star is here to show the world she is so much more than “that blonde girl.”

The music video follows Carpenter biking through her neighbourhood, then stumbling home to journal her thoughts away, till she releases all her notes into the street – letting go of the past. Fans were quick to notice that many of the words shown on screen are underlined, leaving many to believe these could be possible future song titles or lyrics.

This theory is very possible, as Sabrina and her music video director, Amber Park, mentioned during the “Skinny Dipping” virtual premiere that there were “over 30 Easter eggs” to be discovered throughout the video. The music video ends with a green-dressed Sabrina bumping into a copy of herself decked head to two in red, riding a motorcycle to an unknown tune. Many believe this new tune to be a snippet to Carpenter’s next single, but only time will tell!

Sabrina wrote this song with hit makers and power couple, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels. When asked what inspired the song, Carpenter said “It encaptures so many moments for me, and made it feel kinda of like a full circle, which I think is really a beautiful thing”

“Skinny Dipping” is the first single off Sabrina’s 5th studio album, although the title and release date are currently unknown, fans are eager to see what the singer/actress does next. For now, they can enjoy this new era of music by streaming “Skinny Dipping” to their hearts content.