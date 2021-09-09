Howard Stern has had it up to his iconic hair with those championing anti-vaccine rhetoric amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Stern, 67, let it all loose when addressing those who refuse to get COVID vaccines.

RELATED: Tom Brady Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Super Bowl

“When are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say, you know, it’s mandatory to get vaccinated?” Stern ranted in Tuesday’s episode of “The Howard Stern Show” on Sirius XM via New York Post. “F–k them, f–k their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures.”

“It’s really funny when these radio, the radio guys are the best, they’re like four of them died, four of them were like ranting on the air. They will not get vaccinated,” Stern said as others laughed. “They were on fire, these guys. It was like day after day, they were all dying and then their dying words are ‘I wish I had been more into the vaccine. I wish I had taken it.’“

Stern did not appear to have much sympathy for media personalities pushing back against getting vaccinated for COVID. Specifically, he took aim at late Conservative host Marc Bernier, who dubbed himself “Mr. Anti-Vax” before dying of COVID-19.

RELATED: Oscar De La Hoya Hospitalized With COVID-19

It’s with great sadness that WNDB and Southern Stone Communications announce the passing of Marc Bernier, who informed and entertained listeners on WNDB for over 30 years. We kindly ask that privacy is given to Marc’s family during this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/vXQIAtVN9e — News Daytona Beach (@NewsDaytonaBch) August 29, 2021

“Where do I have that clip of that Marc Bernier, the guy who died?” he said, as his chuckling radio cohorts poked fun at the late Bernier’s infamous nickname. “… Yeah, he’s dead. He’s no longer walks.”

WNDB’s Bernier contracted COVID-19 in December and passed away in late August.