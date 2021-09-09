Click to share this via email

Tom Cruise cemented his status as one of Hollywood’s most fearless actors while filming for “Mission: Impossible 7” this week.

The 59-year-old star parachuted from a helicopter as he performed yet another daring stunt for the upcoming action flick on Thursday.

Tom Cruise — Photo: Splash News

Cruise completed the jump a total of four times at Gatesgarth Farm in England’s Lake District.

The actor was previously seen hanging on to a train while filming another death-defying scene in Yorkshire.

Production on the movie has faced several delays due to the ongoing pandemic.

Tom Cruise — Photo: Splash News

Cruise was previously forced to self-isolate for two weeks, after 14 people on set tested positive for COVID-19.