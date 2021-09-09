Tom Cruise cemented his status as one of Hollywood’s most fearless actors while filming for “Mission: Impossible 7” this week.
The 59-year-old star parachuted from a helicopter as he performed yet another daring stunt for the upcoming action flick on Thursday.
Cruise completed the jump a total of four times at Gatesgarth Farm in England’s Lake District.
The actor was previously seen hanging on to a train while filming another death-defying scene in Yorkshire.
Production on the movie has faced several delays due to the ongoing pandemic.
Cruise was previously forced to self-isolate for two weeks, after 14 people on set tested positive for COVID-19.