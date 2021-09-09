“Diana: The Musical” is heading to Netflix next month.

The production, based on the life of Princess Diana, is set to debut on the streaming platform on Oct. 1, before the show resumes Broadway previews on Nov. 2.

Netflix dropped the trailer for the eagerly anticipated show Thursday, with the musical celebrating “the life of Diana and the light of her legacy that continues to shine across the world. Debuting on Netflix before opening on Broadway, this first-of-its-kind landmark musical event brings us face to face with one of the 20th century’s most compelling figures.”

A synopsis for the show reads, “A princess thrust onto the world stage. The tabloid media captivated by her beauty and vulnerability. The globe’s most celebrated monarchy disrupted. This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age as she struggles to endure a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known.

“Leading fiercely with her heart, Princess Diana stood up for her family, her country and herself. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals and she created a legacy that will endure forever.”

Jeanna de Waal portrays the late princess in the production, with her previously telling People: “[Diana] had this amazing grace about her that I definitely don’t have naturally. It’s been a real process on how to control my body and move in the way she moved.”

Originally staged in San Diego in 2019, the show moved to Broadway and was in the middle of previews when the coronavirus pandemic halted theatrical productions in March 2020.

This is the first time in Broadway’s history that a filmed version of a stage production will be available to stream before opening night.