Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are cruising into the Venice Film Festival.

Lopez and Affleck’s relationship has taken Hollywood by storm and the reunited couple made their way to Italy on Thursday for the annual celebration of movies. The couple arrived at the film festival in a private boat taxi, snuggling up to one another the entire time.

JLo, 52, and Affleck, 49, wore contrasting outfits: the actor sported all-black while the “Papa” singer rocked a white outfit — the unifying piece of their ensembles were sunglasses.

The two superstars are in attendance for Friday’s premiere of “The Last Duel” from director Ridley Scott. The historical drama was penned by Affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener. The two actors star in the movie, alongside Adam Crime and Jodie Comer.

Lopez and Affleck went public with their relationship in July after the “Hustlers” actress posted a photo of the pair kissing.

JLo recently celebrated her birthday with a video of her rocking it in a bikini on her Instagram: “It’s my birthday ❤️🧡💛 5 2 … what it do …”

“The Last Duel” premieres in theatres on Oct. 15.