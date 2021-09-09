Phil Collins is sharing a rare update on his health.

In a new interview with BBC Breakfast, the music icon, 70, opened up about how his ongoing health issues have affected his career over the past few years, admitting he can no longer play the drums.

“I’d love to but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand,” he said. “So there are certain physical things that get in the way.”

RELATED: Phil Collins & Genesis To Reunite For First Tour In 14 Years

Joined by his Genesis band members to promote their upcoming tour, which had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Collins revealed to the BBC that his son Nic Collins will take over the drumming duties for his father.

“I’m kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son,” the Oscar-winning musician explained.

Phil will still perform with Genesis, limiting his involvement to singing alongside members Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks.

RELATED: Alex Frew Covers Phil Collins’ Classic ‘In The Air Tonight’

The rock star previously discussed undergoing back surgery after suffering nerve damage and multiple foot fractures with Billboard in 2015.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be fit enough to play the drums again on tour,” Collins said at the time. “My left arm has changed — it’s a neural thing. The back surgery I had was great — I mean, how good can surgery be?”