Meghan McCain has a new job after leaving “The View” last month after four years.

The conservative host confirmed that she was now a columnist for the Daily Mail website.

Everything in my life these days is about going back to basics. I started as a columnist & am thrilled at the chance to return to it @DailyMail – I am so excited to work in a completely uncensored free space. Thank you for this opportunity Martin Clarke! https://t.co/N1BXXO1g23 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 9, 2021

McCain, who regularly butted heads with her co-hosts on “The View” due to her controversial views, will be based in Washington, D.C., where she lives with husband Ben Domenech and their daughter Liberty.

McCain was previously a columnist for The Daily Beast.

She added in a statement published by the Daily Mail, “It’s a privilege to join the DailyMail.com team as a columnist. I’ve been an avid reader of the website for many years and have been impressed by its global influence and reach.

“It truly is a juggernaut. I’ve always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum and I’m looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favour on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe.”

Her first column will be published the week of September 20.

McCain joins Piers Morgan among others as a columnist for the site.

Welcome aboard Meghan, great to have you on the team. 👍 https://t.co/Ghkk1BsXzp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 9, 2021

McCain also announced last month that she has a new audio-only memoir, Bad Reputation, out Oct. 21 on Audible, People reported.

According to Audible, the memoir offers a “deeply personal narrative detailing McCain’s experience as the daughter of an American icon, a conservative rebel and a new mother.”

The site promises the memoir “will also include exclusive details surrounding her recent departure from ‘The View’.”