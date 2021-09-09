Kelly Clarkson is reflecting on her crazy 2020.

After dealing with a pandemic and a very public divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the singer, 39, remains positive and looking forward to filming a new season of her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, and serving as a coach on “The Voice”.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Clarkson addressed the constant tabloid attention, calling it “supply and demand.”

“People demand it, so they supply it, unfortunately. I’m not mad at it. But I don’t have to subscribe to it.”

Even while filming her popular talk show from home in Montana during the lockdown, Clarkson found silver linings.

“We were in the middle of nowhere,” she said. “The dryer broke. We’re going to the bathroom in the woods at some point. I’m 5’3” and a half, dude. I’m in snow up to my thighs. And I’m like, ‘Well, I have a camera.’

“I’m trying to be America’s cheerleader. And I never completely broke down about it but I definitely laughed hysterically at several moments.”

The “Breakaway” songstress also reflected on her time on “American Idol”, admitting it actually prepared her for “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

“We were on TV all the time, doing random things — being interviewed, interviewing other people, doing skits.”

She adds that the camera never scares her: “I don’t really feel pressure from that. That can be scary for other people sometimes, like, ‘Oh God, what’s she going to say?’”

Clarkson also confirmed she has recorded a new holiday album set for release later this year.