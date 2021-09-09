Elton John and Lil Nas X have teamed up with Uber Eats for the company’s latest “Tonight I’ll Be Eating” campaign.

The duo discuss what they’re ordering for dinner in a series of ads, donning numerous outfits and poking fun at each other for ordering “weird” things, like mayonnaise on fries.

John and Lil Nas X also swap iconic outfits (John’s Crocodile Rock feather costume and Lil Nas X’s famous pink cowboy outfit) for another hilarious clip.

Elton John and Lil Nas X film Uber Eats ad. Credit: Uber Eats

“It’s been absolutely wonderful partnering with Lil Nas X, one of the most influential voices in pop culture, and with Uber Eats, my faithful favourite for everything delicious,” John said of the campaign. “From taking selfies to deciding to swap looks on set, working together has been a blast.”

“I’m so excited and honoured to be working with the legendary Elton John on this Uber Eats campaign,” Lil Nas X added.

“We had so much fun on set deciding what’s for dinner and trying on each other’s most iconic looks. I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

Elton John and Lil Nas X film Uber Eats ad. Credit: Uber Eats

The “Tonight, I’ll be eating” campaign is a part of Uber Eats’ commitment to drive demand to local restaurants.

Stars such as Quebec hockey legends Patrick Roy and Mario Tremblay, Wayne’s World and Cardi B, Sir Patrick Stewart and Mark Hamill, and Olympian Simone Biles and “Queer Eye”‘s Jonathan Van Ness are among those to have teamed up with the company.

Said Lola Kassim, head of delivery, Uber Canada, “We’re excited to bring two icons together to remind Canadians that they can order everything from cocktail kits to groceries, to their favourite local dish, on demand and at the touch of a button.”