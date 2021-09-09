Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay hit the three-peat.

Hewitt, 42, and her husband, Hallisay, 42, welcomed their third child, a son named Aidan James, the “The Client List” star announced on Thursday.

“Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit,” Hewitt captioned an Instagram post of her pregnant belly with drawings on it. “It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting.”

She went on to offer an unattributed quote.

“It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.”

Aidan James joins the celebrity couple’s other children: daughter Autumn James, 7, and son Atticus James, 6. Hewitt and Hallisay got married in November 2013.