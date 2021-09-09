Jonah Hill is putting his love on full display.
The “Don’t Look Up” actor, 37, officially confirmed his relationship status on Thursday after sharing a sweet selfie with Sarah Brady.
“❤️😍🥰 grateful for you,” he captioned the sweet shot.
While Hill has remained quiet regarding his relationship, Brady, a photographer, has regularly shared snaps of her adventures with the star and his beloved pup Fig.
“Matching sets with my Jojo 💚,” she captioned a photo of herself and Hill wearing the same shirt.
In another post, Brady called Hill her “person.”
“Had a beautiful weekend with my person 💞,” she wrote. “Grateful for each and every day with you.”
Hill was previously engaged to Gianna Santos.