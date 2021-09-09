Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jonah Hill is putting his love on full display.

The “Don’t Look Up” actor, 37, officially confirmed his relationship status on Thursday after sharing a sweet selfie with Sarah Brady.

“❤️😍🥰 grateful for you,” he captioned the sweet shot.

RELATED: Jonah Hill Looks Back On His ‘Overnight’ Success And Says Instagram Is ‘The Cigarettes Of This Time’

While Hill has remained quiet regarding his relationship, Brady, a photographer, has regularly shared snaps of her adventures with the star and his beloved pup Fig.

“Matching sets with my Jojo 💚,” she captioned a photo of herself and Hill wearing the same shirt.

RELATED: Jonah Hill Shows Off New ‘Body Love’ Tattoo

In another post, Brady called Hill her “person.”

“Had a beautiful weekend with my person 💞,” she wrote. “Grateful for each and every day with you.”

Hill was previously engaged to Gianna Santos.