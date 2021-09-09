Raven Baxter could have identified as a lesbian in Disney’s “Raven’s Home” reboot, but Raven-Symone was not interested.

Raven-Symone, 35, reprises her role as Baxter from “That’s So Raven” (2003 to 2007) in Disney Channel’s family sitcom “Raven’s Home”. The actress recently explained why she turned down the idea to change the character’s sexuality.

“You know what, there was a conversation before the series started and I was asked the question, ‘Would you like Raven Baxter to be a lesbian?’ And I said, no. I said no,” Raven-Symone told the “Pride” podcast (h/t Just Jared). “And the reason I said no wasn’t because I wasn’t proud of who I was, or I didn’t want to represent the LGBTQ+ community in any way.”

“It was because Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter.”

Raven-Symone, who came out in August 2013 as more states in the U.S. began legalizing gay marriage, was not interested in changing the character to fit the actress.

“There was no reason for me to change the human that she was in order to fit the actress that played her,” she elaborated. “And Raven Baxter is a character that I was proud to play, even if she is straight, cisgender, I don’t mind. Let her have her moment. She was divorced though, and I had no worries about saying, ‘No boyfriends.’”

“Raven’s Home” premiered on July 21, 2017 and wrapped up season four on May 21, 2021.