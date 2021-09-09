The cause of death for Logan Williams, an actor best known for his roles on “The Flash” and “When Calls the Heart”, has been disclosed. Williams died on April 2, 2020, just a few days shy of his 17th birthday.

The coroner’s report released by the Canada’s BC Coroners Service states that Williams died of “unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl).” His death was classified as “accidental.”

“Toxicological analysis detected fentanyl in a range where lethal outcomes have been reported,” the coroner stated. “Even small amounts of fentanyl have been shown to be potentially toxic.”

According to the report, Williams “struggled with mental health concerns and had a history of consuming illicit substances. In 2019 he came into the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD).”

“On the evening of April 1, 2020 Logan left the residence and was reported as missing to the police. When he returned to the placement at approximately 2300 hours, he appeared agitated and under the influence of a substance,” the report states. “Logan last spoke with staff at approximately 0400 hours on April 2, 2020. Staff reported that they conducted hourly checks on Logan, and he appeared to be sleeping. When staff attempted to wake Logan at approximately 0930 hours, he was unresponsive and not breathing. When paramedics arrived, they did not attempt resuscitation as it was apparent that Logan was deceased. Drug paraphernalia was located near to Logan’s body.”

Following the heartbreaking news of his death back in April 2020, several of his co-stars, including Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen on “The Flash”, paid tribute to him. Williams portrayed the younger version of Gustin’s character on the popular CW series.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of ‘The Flash’ pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set,” wrote Gustin at the time. “My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone. ❤️”

“When Calls the Heart” star Erin Krakow shared a similar message about her beloved young co-star, writing, “Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Logan Williams who played Miles Montgomery in several seasons of @wcth_tv.”

“Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh,” she continued. “He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him. I hope you’ll join me in sending virtual love & support to Logan’s family & friends during this very painful time. ? #Hearties.”

Hallmark Channel also shared a statement on their Facebook page, writing, “Today our thoughts are with ‘When Calls the Heart”s Logan Williams. We share our condolences on his passing with his family and loved ones–he will forever be in our hearts.”

See more tributes below:

My friend Logan Williams passed away yesterday. I am beyond sad! 😭. Proud to play older brother Dude. We had so much on set #wcth #Hearties. Loved hanging out with out you. In set. You were such a talent. Sending love to your mom., #rip #myles # pic.twitter.com/H8xIeF8PtB — Mitchell Kummen (@MKummen) April 3, 2020

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020

According to an interview Tri-City News in April 2020, Williams’ mother, Marlyse, was “absolutely devastated” at the time of her son’s death, and stated that the family cannot even grieve together because of mandatory social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” she told the outlet. “It’s hard.”

“With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star,” she added.

Williams’ mother confirmed, in an interview with New York Post on May 15, 2020, that preliminary toxicology tests showed her son died of a Fentanyl overdose. According to the actor’s mother, her son had struggled with substance abuse for three years.

In addition to his mother, Williams is survived by his father, Clive, as well as grandparents, aunts and uncles.

More from ET:



Ex-Angels Employee Charged With Distributing Fentanyl in Connection With Tyler Skaggs’ Death: Report

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Actor Brian Tarantina Died From Overdose of Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine

Prince Died From Sky-High Levels of Fentanyl, Report Shows