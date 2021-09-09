Click to share this via email

Alicia Keys is gearing up for her MTV VMAs performance with a new single.

Teaming up with Swae Lee on the duet “LALA”, the music superstar dips into her sultry side as the pair trade flirtatious lines.

“Skin like whiskey/She’s cold like on the rocks,” Lee sings before Keys joins in, “Feelings get lost in the lala.”

Keys and Lee will perform the track on Sunday during the MTV VMAs, marking nine years since her last performance. In 2012, she performed her mega-hit “Girl on Fire” alongside Nicki Minaj and Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas.

“LALA” ushers in a new era for Keys following the 20th anniversary of her iconic debut album Songs In A Minor.