Nick Cannon’s family could still grow.

The star made headlines earlier this year for welcoming four children in under 12 months with multiple women. In total, Cannon is dad to seven kids.

He and Abby de la Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June. He then welcomed son Zen with model Alyssa Scott a few weeks later.

In December 2020, Cannon and Brittany Bell welcomed daughter Powerful Queen. They are also parents to four-year-old son Golden.

Cannon also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

But that isn’t going to slow down Cannon, who told TMZ he would be interested in expanding his family.



“God willing,” Cannon said of having more kids. “If God sees it that way, then that’s what I’m going to keep doing.”

“It’s love. It’s the aura. It’s the essence,” he told the outlet when asked what is his secret.

In August, Cannon told “The Breakfast Club” about his ever growing family.

“Those women — all women — are the ones that open themselves up and say, ‘I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.’ It ain’t my decision. I’m following suit,” he said.

Cannon and Kevin Hart further discussed fatherhood on “Hart to Heart“.

“You’re gonna put me on the spot? It’s like Spades, I got eight and a possible nine,” the “Wild N’ Out” host said. “I like children, damn it!… It gives me the ability to say, ‘Man I can affect so much.’”