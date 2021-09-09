Steve Martin and Martin Short loved working with Selena Gomez.

In a new interview to promote their hit Hulu show, “Only Murders In The Building”, on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show”, the co-stars gushed about working with the pop star.

RELATED: Steve Martin, Selena Gomez & Martin Short Talk ‘Only Murders In The Building’

“I knew who Selena Gomez was, but I didn’t know her work that well. So, I looked her up on the internet and I realized at 28 she had done as many movies as I had,” Martin told Stern. “We hit it off really well, almost immediately. Then as the series went on we developed that kind of rapport on the set that you want so badly,” he continued, explaining that despite being a “pop diva” she showed up to set on time and was always an “absolute pro.”

Short added, “When we met Selena the first day of shooting, right away you knew she wanted to keep a joyful, loose, happy set.”

Martin and Short also revealed that Gomez showed them the song “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Explained ‘WAP’ To ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Costars Steve Martin & Martin Short (Exclusive)

“She just came up and said, ‘Do you know this song?’” Martin recalled. “Now, I knew songs existed that were very frank … but I didn’t know they were number one.”

“What was the other song?” Martin asked Short before adding, “’You’re a F**king Ho’? She would sing it and we would laugh.”

“Only Murders In The Building” is available to stream on Disney+ in Canada.