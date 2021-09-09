The MTV VMAs are down another performer.

On Thursday, Minaj confirmed she is pulled out while responding to a fan.

“I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby,” she tweeted.

While the awards haven’t commented on Minaj’s exit as it was never formally announced, Alicia Keys and Swae Lee were confirmed to the lineup to perform their new single “LALA”. There is also be no video vanguard award at the show for the second year in a row.

ET Canada has reached out to the MTV VMAs and Minaj’s rep for comment.

Last week, Lorde also revealed she wasn’t going to be performing anymore “due to a change in production elements.”

