Demi Lovato is looking for the unknown in the new series “Unidentified With Demi Lovato”.

Peacock released its first look at the series on Thursday, showing the singer, 29, sister Dallas Lovato and best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery, attempting to figure out the “truth.”

In the trailer, Lovato says, “I had this crazy experience that happened to me in Joshua Tree. My goal is to find out what really happened.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Says They Will ‘Never Stop Believing’ In Love But Admits They’re ‘So Single’

Photo: Richie Knapp/Peacock

RELATED: Demi Lovato Slid Into ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Emily Hampshire’s DMs To Ask Her Out

The four-part series follows Lovato into the desert where they consult with leading experts, investigate eyewitness encounters, uncover government documents and conduct tests to search for the truth about UFOs.

“Unidentified” drops later this month.