Patton Oswalt isn’t going to let Ted Cruz tweet nonsense.

It started when the comedian cancelled shows over COVID-19 safety rules. He stated that venues in Utah and Florida refused his request to have attendees show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

“The good news is we’re keeping everyone who comes to these shows safe and healthy because the numbers are going up,” Patton said on Instagram. “Now the bad news, of course, is there are five venues on the tour that are not complying with this.”

In response, Cruz had some comments.

“Both his fans were disappointed,” the politician tweeted.

But “Ratatouille” star wasn’t going to let him win, particularly when it comes to a matter of safety.

“(sigh) Okay Ted, here we go…Not as disappointed as Texas was when you cut your Cancun vacation short and came home,” he started. “Ted, you Tweeted this at 1am. Put the phone down and return to liquid form for a few hours.”

Ted, you Tweeted this at 1am. Put the phone down and return to liquid form for a few hours — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021

The hits didn’t end there, adding, “Ted, my fans are all at home, waiting to see you at the January 6th hearings” and “I’m so flattered you took time from your porn scrolling for this, Ted.”

He finally concluded, with “Well, that was fun. As always Ted, you’re a friendless, cowardly embarrassment and your beard looks stupid.”

Well, that was fun. As always Ted, you’re a friendless, cowardly embarrassment and your beard looks stupid. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021

Comedian Paul F. Tompkins also slammed him for his tweet.

“It’s not just that Ted Cruz isn’t funny, it’s that his premises are faulty. Anyone can be unfunny but to start with a premise that is not based on reality is the sign of someone who truly does not know how comedy works,” he added.