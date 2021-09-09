Michael C. Hall is back as serial killer Dexter in a new look at “Dexter: New Blood”.

Entertainment Weekly shared a first look at the rebooted series, revealing Hall and the “Dexter” showrunners are hoping to redeem themselves after the first series finale, which ended up on countless “worst series finales of all time” lists.

“I can appreciate how it was pretty dissatisfying for anyone who was hoping for something definitive or some sense of closure,” Hall told the mag. “We’re turning the cameras back on and finding out where he is, what he’s up to, and what kind of life he’s managed to carve out for himself.”

But Hall wants fans to know, “Dexter: New Blood” is not a ninth season of “Dexter”, nor is it a do-over of the series finale. “We’re not going back in time,” he insists.

Writer Clyde Phillips said he knew it was right when Hall agreed on bringing the series back.

“Part of it had to do with Michael just feeling it was the right time,” Phillips said. “I flew to New York, went to see Michael, put my recorder down, and pitched him between five and 10 pages of what the season would feel like. We talked about a couple of things, and then by the end of that conversation, he said, ‘I love it. I’m in.’”

Hall added, “It took what will, in the end, have been almost a decade to have enough space to create storytelling opportunities that didn’t exist until now for it to feel right. I had always hoped that something would come together that felt worth doing. And it did.”

“Dexter: New Blood” premieres Nov. 7.