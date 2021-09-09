Megan Fox is getting candid about her private life, including her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

Speaking to CR Fashion Book in their upcoming CR PARADE issue, the actress said their relationship was just natural after meeting on set of “Midnight In The Switchgrass”.

“I think part [of our connection] comes naturally because our relationship is so karmic that our spirit, our souls, are so intertwined on that higher plane, a lot of it is handled for us by our ancestors and the spirits and energies that are watching over us,” Fox said as per Just Jared.

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Teases Megan Fox Over Her Lock Screen Photo

She also said that the media doesn’t portray her correctly and stereotypes her for her looks.

“I had always known that I was smart, so it was weird to have that one thing taken away from me now that I’m famous,” Fox said. “When I was growing up, being smart was the only thing that I felt was a strong suit for me. I never resonated with being pretty or being popular, I was none of those things…All of these other reasons that people recognize me, all of which I don’t resonate with or believe, and then to have the one thing that I do believe about myself be taken away, has been very challenging.”

RELATED: ‘The Expendables 4’ Is Officially A Go With Megan Fox And 50 Cent Joining The Cast

Furthering her comments on media and the culture around it, Fox said she doesn’t believe “that everyone’s ascended now to this new level of consciousness or that everyone’s transcended to this better place where we’re all more open and understanding and knowledgeable and loving.”

In her “experience” the “archaic slut-shaming, mom-shaming, all of that still is pretty prevalent.”

The new issue of CR Fashion Book hits newsstands on Sept. 16.