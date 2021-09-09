Christine Quinn is looking back at her life before “Selling Sunset” fame in her new book How To Be A Boss Bitch.

Sharing her life lessons and moments that made her who she is, the reality star recalled to People that she was arrested for marijuana possession and went to jail at 17.

Quinn told the publication that she had fallen in with the wrong crowd after switching schools in Texas.

“One day someone gave me a little birthday surprise, and it happened to be marijuana. Another kid saw them give it to me, and I got called into the principal’s office and the principal had a choice. She said, ‘I’m going to think about whether I’m going to suspend you or call the police right now.’ And she chose to call the police,” Quinn said. “So they booked me and everything, handcuffs and all. I walked out of that school and I was in jail because you’re a legal adult at 17.”

It was going to jail on her birthday and a lesson her parents “taught” her that made her change her life.

“They didn’t bail me out for four days. I learned so much in those four days, and I took time to reflect on my actions and change my life because I realized if I didn’t change something I was going down a hole,” Quinn said.

Adding, “It made me really think, like, okay — one screw up, one little mess really can turn my life around. It certainly put me in check at a really young age; I had to grow up really, really fast.”

Even though marijuana is now legal in L.A. where she resides, that moment has still scared her away.

“I’m terrified. Not only because of that, but just because it makes me sleepy and I think the police are coming all the time,” she said.

How To Be A Boss Bitch hits shelves on May 17, 2022.