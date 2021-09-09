Click to share this via email

An Internet troll had an unexpected response when they went after Andy Cohen.

On Thursday, Cohen took to social media to share a conversation between himself and an anonymous Instagram user who told him, “You should try and be a better person for your son.”

Cohen responded, asking what he was “doing wrong” with raising his son Benjamin, 2.

“Oh wow didn’t expect a response. I was just being a troll. You’re doing fine. Sry,” the person said back.

“I am indeed a real person,” Cohen reminded them. “Thanks for understanding.”

The person was a bit star-struck, expressing disbelief that Cohen was speaking with them before offering the advice: “You probably shouldn’t confront trolls though.”

With even more wisdom, the Bravo host ended the conversation with, “You probably shouldn’t troll people though.”

A number of celebs including Padma Lakshmi and Andrew Rannells expressed their shock at the post.

Cohen welcomed Ben in Feb. 2019 via surrogate. He recently shared a sweet photo of Ben on the beach playing with a pile of sand.