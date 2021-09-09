An Internet troll had an unexpected response when they went after Andy Cohen.
On Thursday, Cohen took to social media to share a conversation between himself and an anonymous Instagram user who told him, “You should try and be a better person for your son.”
Cohen responded, asking what he was “doing wrong” with raising his son Benjamin, 2.
“Oh wow didn’t expect a response. I was just being a troll. You’re doing fine. Sry,” the person said back.
“I am indeed a real person,” Cohen reminded them. “Thanks for understanding.”
The person was a bit star-struck, expressing disbelief that Cohen was speaking with them before offering the advice: “You probably shouldn’t confront trolls though.”
With even more wisdom, the Bravo host ended the conversation with, “You probably shouldn’t troll people though.”
A number of celebs including Padma Lakshmi and Andrew Rannells expressed their shock at the post.
Cohen welcomed Ben in Feb. 2019 via surrogate. He recently shared a sweet photo of Ben on the beach playing with a pile of sand.