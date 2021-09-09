Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Move over Kelly Clarkson, Remington Alexander is now the star of your show.

During the season 3 premiere teaser of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, her son, Remington, 5, hilariously stole the spotlight while Chris Martin was performing.

Clarkson and her daughter, River Rose, 7, were singing along with Martin on guitar playing “Yellow” when Remington told his mom, “I need to go to the bathroom.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson On Dealing With The Tabloids Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce: I Don’t ‘Subscribe To It’

Clarkson and Martin both broke out in laughter.

When nature calls… mid-song! Tune in to The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 3 Premiere MONDAY Sept. 13! pic.twitter.com/CZFhYGgYnV — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) September 9, 2021

You can almost guarantee that Clarkson will share that clip again when Remington graduates or gets married.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Gushes Over ‘The Voice’ Co-Coach Ariana Grande: ‘She’s So Funny… Very Witty’

Clarkson shares her two children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who she filed for divorce from in June 2020. In Nov, she was granted custody of the kids.

The new season of “The Kelly Clarkson” show premieres on Sept. 13.