Ed Sheeran’s newest music video will give you “Shivers”.

On Thursday, the superstar early released the newest single off of his upcoming album = (Equals).

The music video directed by Dave Meyers stars AnnaSophia Robb as they take off in a fantasy world, much to the same aesthetic of his recently released “Bad Habits”.

Addressing the eccentric video on Wednesday, Sheeran told his Instagram followers, “don’t ask me what it means or what it’s about coz I have no idea either.”

“Ooh, I love it when you do it like that/ And when you’re close up, give me the shivers/ Oh, baby, you wanna dance ’til the sunlight cracks/ And when they say the party’s over then we bring it right back,” Sheeran sings in the chorus.

Sheeran will also be performing “Shivers” during the opening game of the 2021 NFL season.