Rob Lowe had the perfect Throwback Thursday post.

Reaching back to the ’80s, Lowe shared a picture from what he thought was the premiere of “The World According To Garp”.

“Double date 1980s style,” he captioned the picture of himself, Tom Cruise, Melissa Gilbert (“Little House Of The Prairie”) and Michelle Meyrink (“The Outsiders”).

Lowe’s brother Chad teased, “You sure this wasn’t your prom?”

But as first noted by Entertainment Weekly, the image was actually from “In the Custody of Strangers” in 1982.

Rob Lowe, Melissa Gilbert, Michelle Meyrink and Tom Cruise. Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images

Lowe has been sharing a number of good throwbacks including one from “St. Elmo’s Fire” in early July as they celebrated the 36th anniversary.

“I love that this movie still holds a special place in so many peoples hearts. Although it was a long time ago, the movie was made in colour,” he wrote next to the black and white image of the “Brat Pack”.