Jennifer Hudson could be the next member of the exclusive EGOT club.

On Thursday, the multi-talented star won her first Emmy as executive producer of “Baba Yaga”, meaning all she needs is a Tony to round out the collection.

“Baba Yaga” won in the interactive media for a daytime programme category, reports Variety. While Hudson did voice characters alongside Kate Winslet, Daisy Ridley and Glenn Close, it was her part as an executive producer that brought in the Emmy.

“Wow God wow! I’ve had this ring for quite some time! For me it always represented the day I would have an Emmy, Grammy & Oscar! An early bday gift! U can’t limit God! It’s a story only God could write! U will always see me try & I hope u will too,” she tweeted, showing off an “EGO” ring.

Wow God wow! I’ve had this ring for quite some time! For me it always represented the day I would have an Emmy, Grammy & Oscar! An early bday gift! U can’t limit God! It’s a story only God could write! U will always see me try & I hope u will too!@baobabstudios @TelevisionAcad pic.twitter.com/zm4RafCEJ4 — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 10, 2021

In 2007, she won the Oscar for “Dreamgirls” and could earn another for her role as Aretha Franklin in “Respect”. Hudson also has two Grammy Awards including Best R&B Album.

She nearly won a Tony Away in 2016, but in a surprise turn of events, Hudson wasn’t one of the four nominations for The Color Purple.

The last person to join the EGOT circle was composer Alan Menken in 2020. Other stars who have reached the milestone include John Legend, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Mel Brooks.

Surely Hudson will reach the status, it is only a matter of time.