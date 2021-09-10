Kim Kardashian says she’s “not ok” after revealing her and Kanye West’s baby boy Saint broke his arm. On Thursday, Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share the news, detailing that the 5-year-old broke his arm in several places.

“Who do you think cried more today? My baby boy broke his arm in a few places today. I’m not ok,” Kardashian wrote over a photo of Saint in a wheelchair with his right arm wrapped up.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

“Poor baby,” she wrote over another photo of Saint’s arm. It’s unclear how Saint sustained his injuries.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kardashian’s baby boy has been through it! Earlier this year, Kardashian revealed that Saint tested positive for COVID-19. During a May episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, Kardashian shared that Saint had tested positive after she and her children had been exposed to the virus.

“Sainty just tested positive for COVID,” Kardashian said on the phone to an unnamed voice in the episode. “And North is saying she’s feeling sick.”

“I’m trying not to freak anyone out, but I’m just really worried,” the mother of four admitted to the cameras.

Kardashian recently brought the whole family to Kanye West’s Donda listening parties. At his Atlanta show in July, Kardashian and their four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, sat in the audience to support and cheer on dad and his new album. The SKIMS founder even matched West’s look in a red jumpsuit with matching crimson boots. Kardashian later attended West’s other listening events, dressing the kids outfits to match West’s and even re-creating her wedding to her estranged husband.

The events come after a tough year for the former couple, who filed for divorce in February after seven years of marriage.

However, a source told ET that Kardashian and West “are on great terms.”

“Although they are going through a divorce, they still spend time together alone, or with their kids,” the source said, adding that “they make it a priority to meet up.”

