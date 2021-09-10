Queens of the Stone Age singer Josh Homme’s young children are reportedly filing for a restraining order against him via their mother, his ex-wife Brody Dalle.

According to TMZ, Homme’s sons, Orrin, 10, and Wolf, 5, allegedly said they were scared of their dad, with Orrin claiming there was a recent incident where Homme grabbed his private parts, also accusing Homme of drinking alcohol while they were in the car with him.

Orrin accused Homme of physical abuse, such as flicking his ears, hitting his head, poking his chest and throwing things at him, as well.

TMZ stated Orrin claimed his dad also called him fat and allegedly made threats about murdering Dalle’s boyfriend.

According to the request filed in court, Wolf reportedly accused his dad of calling Dalle curse words, drinking and driving and grabbing his and his brother’s necks and ears.

They’re reportedly asking the court to grant a restraining order which would require their father to stay 100 yards away from them and the family dog at all times.

Homme’s attorney, Susan Wiesner, told TMZ: “Ms Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS [Department of Children and Family Services] and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”

Homme and Dalle tied the knot in 2005, before getting divorced in 2019.

They later each filed for restraining orders against one another, with Dalle claiming Homme turned up to her house and head-butted her, NME reported.

Homme then took out a protection order against Dalle, claiming she would show up at events he was attending to trigger a violation of the order against him.

ET Canada has contacted Homme’s rep for comment.