Steve Burns from the Nick Jr. show “Blue’s Clues” had a surprise for Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s “The Late Show”.

Colbert played that viral clip of Burns telling fans how he had gone off to college, but still wanted to be friends with everyone years later.

The host was clearly getting emotional while playing back the video, but insisted it was his kids who were fans of the show, not him.

Colbert told viewers, “Nice message and everything, but the show is for my kids and I am a man and by definition I feel nothing.”

Burns then popped up at the side of the stage, asking: “Are you sure about that Stephen?”

As Colbert questioned what he was doing there, Burns insisted he just wanted to stop by to see if he was OK.

Burns said, “You seem kind of upset and I just wanted to know if you wanted a hug. That’s what friends do right?”

Colbert then admitted, “I mean if you need one… whatever,” before throwing himself into the cuddle.

He then found one of “Blue’s Clues” and the pair ran off backstage.

“Blue’s Clues” debuted on Nick Jr. on Sept. 8, 1996. After Burns’ departure in 2002, Donovan Patton took over as host “Joe” then Joshua Dela Cruz landed the gig when the show rebooted as “Blue’s Clues And You”.

