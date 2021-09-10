Kacey Musgraves’ highly anticipated new album Star-Crossed is officially here.

On Friday, the singer released her 15-track new project, along with a new music video for the song “Simple Times”.

The video will bring fans right back to the early 2000s, as Musgraves and her crew of friends channel “Mean Girls” as they walk around a mall, looking fabulous while doing it.

The singer is joined by “You” actress Victoria Pedretti, Princess Nokia, and “Drag Race” winner Symone.

The video is clipped directly from the singer’s accompanying 50-minute film, which is available to stream now exclusively on Paramount+.

Musgraves’ latest project follows the massive success of her 2018 LP Golden Hour, which catapulted her into superstardom after taking home four of her six career Grammys, including statues for Album of the Year and Best Country Album.

Star-Crossed was written and recorded in the aftermath of her divorce to fellow musician Ruston Kelly, with the singer telling Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “I think it would have been extremely awkward if I just acted this last chapter didn’t happen for me. So I think you saw my highlight reel with Golden Hour and this is the other side of that.”

Musgraves uses the title track to discuss her divorce, when she sings: “I signed the papers yesterday / You came and took your things away / And moved out of the home we made / I gave you back your name.”

Watch the music video for “Simple Times” above.