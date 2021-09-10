Click to share this via email

Tori Spelling reacted to those plastic surgery rumours as she appeared on “Jeff Lewis Live” on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

It was suggested recently that the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star had spent $100,000 on plastic surgery. However, she insisted that’s not the case.

Spelling shared, “First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now… with contour [etc].

“She does makeup like no-one else. I look completely different, I look like I’ve had a nose job and it’s straight now.

“It’s all contouring,” she added.

Spelling then pointed out, “Maybe it’s the exozomes too because they said my skin looks flawless… maybe I’m looking younger. They said I looked Snooki’s age, she’s 33. I’m like ‘I’ll take that.'”

Spelling recently hit headlines after debuting her glam new look, with many people saying she looked like Khloe Kardashian.

TMZ then chatted with Spelling at the 39th annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off in Southern California on Sept. 6, with the star laughing off the Kardashian comparisons.

She insisted, “I’m honoured… of course, she’s gorgeous!” adding that although it was not her intention she’s “honoured to get that compliment.”

Spelling also said she hadn’t heard from Kardashian after debuting her latest look.