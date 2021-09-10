Chloe Bailey is going solo as ‘Chlöe’, and just dropped her debut single.

The 23-year-old singer has released “Have Mercy” with a seductive music video.

“Booty so big (Work), Lord, have mercy / Why I keep bossing like I do (I do) / Why I keep flossing like I do (I do) / Why I keep saucing like I do / Why it keep costing like it do,” Chloe sings in the new song, where she flashes her toned body in a pink thong.

Chlöe, who is best known as one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle. The younger sibling posted a video of the pair singing along to the new song on Twitter.

Chlöe will be giving the debut performance of the new song at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend.