Katharine McPhee cuddles her 6-month-old son Rennie David in some adorable photos from her and David Foster’s family trip to Canada.

These are the first snaps McPhee has shared of the little one’s face, with one photo showing her giving Rennie a smooch in front of the water, while another shows her holding him while surrounded by flowers and trees.

Foster gushed in the comments section, “HOT MOM!!!!! 🔥 ”

McPhee’s latest post comes after she shared some snaps of the back of Rennie’s head during the family’s British Columbia vacation.

McPhee gushed about being a mom during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” back in April.

“He’s such a good little baby and I’m so in love,” the singer shared. “It’s my greatest job I’ll ever have.”

McPhee and Foster got married in 2019 after first meeting when he mentored her on “American Idol”.