In a new Vanity Fair portfolio, seven of Hollywood’s most glittering stars discuss their latest projects from the new TV season.

Featured stars include Claire Foy, “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” and “A Very British Scandal,” Sheila Atim, “Bruised and Constellations,” Rebecca Ferguson “Dune” & “Mission: Impossible 7,” Fala Chen “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Camille Cottin “Call My Agent!”, Phoebe Dynevor “Bridgerton”, and Sandra Oh “The Chair”, who discuss life, the pandemic, and their projects with Senior West Coast editor Britt Hennemuth.

In the issue, “Killing Eve” actress Sandra Oh said:

“One of the many things I learned from the pandemic is a little bit more hardiness with chaos. Our director, Dan Longino, wears glasses, and then he has a mask and then a shield and it was cold, so it’s completely fogging up. I’m like, ‘Dan, Dan, can you even see us?’ And he goes, ‘Absolutely not.’ But there was something in the challenge—I felt the entire company leaning in to say, ‘We’re going to do this.’ ”

“The Underground Railroad” star, Sheila Atim opened up about working with her childhood icon Halle Berry in “Bruised”, “She is directing for the first time and to see a woman who is an icon—and who was winning awards when I was a child—still trying new things, taking a leap, stepping into uncharted territory, but doing so with such skill, instinct, and bravery, was huge.”

“Mission Impossible 7” star Rebecca Ferguson also appears in a white corset, black pants, and yellow wig.

“Following someone who has loved something as much as Denis Villeneuve has loved Dune is a treat,” Ferguson said.

“It’s a gift, really, to walk into that world, especially where you’re led by a man who is so humble. Any form of gender, race, sexuality, whatever you are, he’s telling a story that works for today, in a sort of manipulated world.”

Also photographed is Claire Foy looking elegant with two silky dogs in a feathered ivory outfit by Vivienne Westwood.

“I spent a lot of my youth trying to look like other people or trying to fit into something. And now I’m old, and I’m just like, ‘Oh, what’s the point?’ I think that the most stylish people are the people that you look at, and you just go, ‘That’s you—that’s who you are.’”