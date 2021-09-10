“Karma’s World”, a kids animated series created by rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, is set to launch on Netflix Oct. 15 and will feature 15, 11-minute episodes.

“I’m so proud of Karma’s World, which was inspired by my oldest daughter Karma,” Bridges said. “It’s about a girl who wants to bring positivity to the world through her music, and each episode draws on real-life situations faced by kids today.”

Karma’s World follows Karma Grant, an aspiring musical artist, and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart. Smart, resilient, and deeply empathetic, Karma pours her soul into songwriting, channeling her feelings into whip-smart rhymes with passion, courage, and her signature brand of humour.

“We see Karma use her voice to help her family, friends, and community, demonstrating the power young people have to create change,” Bridges said.

Adding, “I truly believe that every single person on this earth has the power to change the world for the better – just like Karma! It is important to me that kids and families around the world will identify with Karma’s World, and my goal for the show is to help spread positivity, inspire self-confidence in our children, and bring the world together through music.”

The animated series will feature original songs focusing on issues such as self-esteem, body positivity, discrimination, creativity, expressing emotions, friendship, family, leadership, celebrating differences and more.

The series is produced by 9 Story Media Group and its Oscar-nominated, Dublin-based studio Brown Bag Films as well as Karma’s World Entertainment, Chris Bridges’ production company. Sound design and original music are created and supervised by Chris Bridges and James Bennett Jr., and produced by Gerald Keys.