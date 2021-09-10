MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Jason Derulo visits Miami for CATS Press Day on December 18, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CATS)

Jason Derulo wants to have his life-size cake and eat it too.

The singer reached out to a TikTok baker to have a replica of himself made entirely out of cake.

Lara Mason, known for her “Cake Anything” videos, shared a clip Wednesday of the “Savage Love” singer, calling her up to ask for the sugary statue.

“Hey, can I get a life-size cake made of me?” Derulo asked over the phone in the video. Mason responded, “I’m sorry, what? You want a life-size cake of yourself? Yeah, that shouldn’t be a problem.”

RELATED: Jason Derulo And Girlfriend Jena Frumes Welcome First Child Together

She then jokingly asked, “Who is this?” to which the 31-year-old revealed his identity, leaving the baker surprised. The video then cuts to a time-lapse of Mason creating a realistic cake of the 6-foot star holding an iPhone to his ear.

The cake-maker included all the details, even down to his facial hair, muscles and tattoos. She also added his watch, bracelets and a sparkly chain around his neck. Mason was seen giving a thumbs-up when the project was complete before slicing into her masterpiece and taking a big bite.

RELATED: Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Announce The Sex Of Their Baby In Adorable Gender Reveal

The video ended with the cake version of Derulo missing chunks out of several body parts before Mason took one final bite from his shoulder.

Mason revealed in the comments section that the cake only took four days to make, noting she “has 2 kids so [she] had to work around them.”